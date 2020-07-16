Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included walk in closets gym

7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.



Charming ranch home located in age specific community. All residents must be 55 years of age or older. Just bring your cloths for this rental. Sun City offers residents an active and secure lifestyle with resort style amenities.



This two bedroom furnished home with a separate office/ den has 1674 square feet of living space. Master suite has a large walk in closet with separate tub and shower. Master bedroom is furnished with a queen and the guest bedroom has a trundle sleeper. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. There is a TV in the master bedroom and a flat screen in the living room. Kitchen is spacious with a large pantry, breakfast nook and formal dining area. Separate laundry room off the kitchen. Enjoy the lagoon view off the back of the home by way of the covered porch.



Gold cart available for tenants use and kitchen is equipped with essentials.



All utilities included in rental rate: basic cable, water, internet, electricity, weekly trash pick up, routine landscaping and pest control.



Sunbeam is a quiet end street with no thru traffic within a gated community/ 24hr security. Sun City has a transfer fee and orientation for all new residents.



Home cannot be unfurnished.



No Cats Allowed



