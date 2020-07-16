All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)

7 Sunbeam Drive · (843) 706-2449
Location

7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC 29909

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) · Avail. Oct 1

$1,775

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 10/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent October to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.

Charming ranch home located in age specific community. All residents must be 55 years of age or older. Just bring your cloths for this rental. Sun City offers residents an active and secure lifestyle with resort style amenities.

This two bedroom furnished home with a separate office/ den has 1674 square feet of living space. Master suite has a large walk in closet with separate tub and shower. Master bedroom is furnished with a queen and the guest bedroom has a trundle sleeper. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. There is a TV in the master bedroom and a flat screen in the living room. Kitchen is spacious with a large pantry, breakfast nook and formal dining area. Separate laundry room off the kitchen. Enjoy the lagoon view off the back of the home by way of the covered porch.

Gold cart available for tenants use and kitchen is equipped with essentials.

All utilities included in rental rate: basic cable, water, internet, electricity, weekly trash pick up, routine landscaping and pest control.

Sunbeam is a quiet end street with no thru traffic within a gated community/ 24hr security. Sun City has a transfer fee and orientation for all new residents.

Home cannot be unfurnished.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3730049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have any available units?
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have?
Some of 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) currently offering any rent specials?
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) is pet friendly.
Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) offer parking?
No, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) does not offer parking.
Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have a pool?
Yes, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) has a pool.
Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have accessible units?
No, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) does not have units with air conditioning.
