23 White Dogwood Road

Available July 1! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex for rent. Home features spacious living and dining area with nice fenced back yard and nice open floor plan. Fully renovated kitchen features all new appliances, new cabinets, new granite counters and tile flooring. Private master suite with lots of closet storage as well as additional bedroom and bath. All new laminate flooring in living area, hallway, and bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen as well as both bathrooms. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions! Application fee of $40 includes credit check, background check and check for prior evictions.