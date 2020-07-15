All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:31 PM

23 White Dogwood Road

23 White Dogwood Road · (843) 812-8463
Location

23 White Dogwood Road, Beaufort County, SC 29907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
Available July 1! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex for rent. Home features spacious living and dining area with nice fenced back yard and nice open floor plan. Fully renovated kitchen features all new appliances, new cabinets, new granite counters and tile flooring. Private master suite with lots of closet storage as well as additional bedroom and bath. All new laminate flooring in living area, hallway, and bedrooms. Granite counters in kitchen as well as both bathrooms. Sorry, no pets, no exceptions! Application fee of $40 includes credit check, background check and check for prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

