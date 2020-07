Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Townhouse rental located in the award winning Habersham neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 12' ceilings on the 1st floor with 10' ceilings on the 2nd. The home comes fully furnished and has beautiful wood floors throughout. All major kitchen appliances and W/D included. There is a private walled garden to be enjoyed from your screened porch and a garden storage barn next to the rear parking area. This home is pet free and available mid-September. The home is currently occupied through August 31st. Appointments must be scheduled in advance and virtual tours encouraged.