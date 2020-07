Amenities

Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek. Enjoy Breathtaking Views! This Apartment Features Large Rooms, Laminate Wood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances. A Warm Neutral Color Scheme! Feel Home Away From Home! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! MINIMUM STAY 30 DAYS!