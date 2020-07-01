All apartments in Beaufort County
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:28 AM

10 Over Dam

10 Over Dam · (843) 252-8393
Location

10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC 29906

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 464 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
bocce court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine. Free wifi, your own washer & dryer, galley kitchen with full oven/ stove, a microwave, a large fridge and a full bathroom with walk-in shower , a bank of windows with interior Bermuda shades. The entrance is from garage with private doorway. Tenants are able to use all the amenities in Habersham including; 2 waterfront docks for kayaking / sailing, a beautiful swimming pool overlooking the Broad River, tennis courts, basketball court and Bocci courts. There's also the Habersham Town Center with restaurants, shops and professional services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Over Dam have any available units?
10 Over Dam has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Over Dam have?
Some of 10 Over Dam's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Over Dam currently offering any rent specials?
10 Over Dam is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Over Dam pet-friendly?
No, 10 Over Dam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaufort County.
Does 10 Over Dam offer parking?
Yes, 10 Over Dam offers parking.
Does 10 Over Dam have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Over Dam offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Over Dam have a pool?
Yes, 10 Over Dam has a pool.
Does 10 Over Dam have accessible units?
No, 10 Over Dam does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Over Dam have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Over Dam does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Over Dam have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Over Dam does not have units with air conditioning.
