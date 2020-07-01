10 Over Dam

Amenities

Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine. Free wifi, your own washer & dryer, galley kitchen with full oven/ stove, a microwave, a large fridge and a full bathroom with walk-in shower , a bank of windows with interior Bermuda shades. The entrance is from garage with private doorway. Tenants are able to use all the amenities in Habersham including; 2 waterfront docks for kayaking / sailing, a beautiful swimming pool overlooking the Broad River, tennis courts, basketball court and Bocci courts. There's also the Habersham Town Center with restaurants, shops and professional services.