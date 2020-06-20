814 Boardman Road SE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom has king-size bed, guest bedroom has twin bed with pull out trundle and other guest room has 2 twin beds. Two full baths, one with shower and the other has a bathtub/shower combo. Rental rate includes all utilities (with cap of $250 on power), and internet. Pet considered with deposit. Non-smoking home. Can be rented long-term or short-term