814 Boardman Road SE

Amenities
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom has king-size bed, guest bedroom has twin bed with pull out trundle and other guest room has 2 twin beds. Two full baths, one with shower and the other has a bathtub/shower combo. Rental rate includes all utilities (with cap of $250 on power), and internet. Pet considered with deposit. Non-smoking home. Can be rented long-term or short-term