All apartments in Aiken
Find more places like 814 Boardman Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken, SC
/
814 Boardman Road SE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

814 Boardman Road SE

814 Boardman Rd · (803) 645-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aiken
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

814 Boardman Rd, Aiken, SC 29801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautifully renovated, furnished rental located mid-town Aiken near horse district, golf, shopping and restaurants. Home features comfortable living spaces to accommodate up to 6 guests. Fully equipped kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom has king-size bed, guest bedroom has twin bed with pull out trundle and other guest room has 2 twin beds. Two full baths, one with shower and the other has a bathtub/shower combo. Rental rate includes all utilities (with cap of $250 on power), and internet. Pet considered with deposit. Non-smoking home. Can be rented long-term or short-term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Boardman Road SE have any available units?
814 Boardman Road SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Boardman Road SE have?
Some of 814 Boardman Road SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Boardman Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
814 Boardman Road SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Boardman Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Boardman Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 814 Boardman Road SE offer parking?
No, 814 Boardman Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 814 Boardman Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Boardman Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Boardman Road SE have a pool?
No, 814 Boardman Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 814 Boardman Road SE have accessible units?
No, 814 Boardman Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Boardman Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Boardman Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 814 Boardman Road SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801

Similar Pages

Aiken 1 BedroomsAiken 2 Bedrooms
Aiken Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAiken Apartments with Pool
Aiken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GACayce, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCSeven Oaks, SCHarlem, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Carolina-AikenAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity