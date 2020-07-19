All apartments in Aiken
Aiken, SC
222 Boxwood Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

222 Boxwood Road

222 Boxwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

222 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now! 3 BR, 2 BA cozy cottage with formal dining room that is open to the great room. Kitchen with bar top or enjoy looking out the bay window while sitting in the breakfast area. Ample cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave in this lovely kitchen. Laundry room with washer, dryer, cabinets and a closet. Large owner suite with walk-in closet. Owner bath offers a double vanity, medicine cabinet, easily accessible shower with upgraded shower heads, grab bar and sitting area. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Service animal only. Non smoking. Electric and gas utilities. HOA covenants applicable. Shown by appointment only as Listing Agent Must Accompany.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Boxwood Road have any available units?
222 Boxwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiken, SC.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Boxwood Road have?
Some of 222 Boxwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Boxwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
222 Boxwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Boxwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 222 Boxwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken.
Does 222 Boxwood Road offer parking?
No, 222 Boxwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 222 Boxwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Boxwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Boxwood Road have a pool?
No, 222 Boxwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 222 Boxwood Road have accessible units?
No, 222 Boxwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Boxwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Boxwood Road has units with dishwashers.
