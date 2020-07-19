222 Boxwood Road

Amenities

Available Now! 3 BR, 2 BA cozy cottage with formal dining room that is open to the great room. Kitchen with bar top or enjoy looking out the bay window while sitting in the breakfast area. Ample cabinets, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave in this lovely kitchen. Laundry room with washer, dryer, cabinets and a closet. Large owner suite with walk-in closet. Owner bath offers a double vanity, medicine cabinet, easily accessible shower with upgraded shower heads, grab bar and sitting area. School zones must be verified as they are subject to change. Service animal only. Non smoking. Electric and gas utilities. HOA covenants applicable. Shown by appointment only as Listing Agent Must Accompany.