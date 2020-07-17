All apartments in Aiken
207 Boxwood Road
207 Boxwood Road

207 Boxwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

207 Boxwood Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Brand new SS appliances, comfortable and attractive furniture, furnishings, dishes, linens, and all the essentials for comfortable daily living. Kingsize bed in master suite, double vanity sinks, soaking tub & separate shower in Master bath, walk-in closet. 2 guest bedrooms with queen beds, dining area seats four, breakfast room seats four, breakfast bar with two bar stools. Private patio. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Short term rental considered at $2150 per month, utilities capped at $250 per month, TV and Internet included. Two car garage with opener. Pets upon approval. No cats. Woodside Plantation Club membership available at tenant's expense with restaurant, pool, tennis & Golf. Paved walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Boxwood Road have any available units?
207 Boxwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiken, SC.
How much is rent in Aiken, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aiken Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Boxwood Road have?
Some of 207 Boxwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Boxwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
207 Boxwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Boxwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Boxwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 207 Boxwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 207 Boxwood Road offers parking.
Does 207 Boxwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Boxwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Boxwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 207 Boxwood Road has a pool.
Does 207 Boxwood Road have accessible units?
No, 207 Boxwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Boxwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Boxwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
