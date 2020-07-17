207 Boxwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Brand new SS appliances, comfortable and attractive furniture, furnishings, dishes, linens, and all the essentials for comfortable daily living. Kingsize bed in master suite, double vanity sinks, soaking tub & separate shower in Master bath, walk-in closet. 2 guest bedrooms with queen beds, dining area seats four, breakfast room seats four, breakfast bar with two bar stools. Private patio. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Short term rental considered at $2150 per month, utilities capped at $250 per month, TV and Internet included. Two car garage with opener. Pets upon approval. No cats. Woodside Plantation Club membership available at tenant's expense with restaurant, pool, tennis & Golf. Paved walking paths.