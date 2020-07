Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator in unit laundry carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse community garden e-payments lobby media room package receiving pool table shuffle board

Awarded best new loft apartment community in the United States by National Association of Home Builders! Modern luxury lofts and flats set in a historic building that let you live the life you want to. Step into your new home and enjoy the soaring ceilings, original rough-hewn beams, and over-sized windows that let in an abundance of light to splash across the exposed brick walls. These are stylish loft apartments, each with its own unique architectural character and enhanced by an array of hand-selected designer finishes. Welcome to a world defined by your personal space.