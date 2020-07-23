11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI
1 of 28
1 of 38
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 15
“By 1900 Woonsocket was known as ‘la ville la plus francaise aux Etats-Unis’ – ‘the most French city in the United States’ - a reputation the city maintains even today...” (- Rhode Island Historical Society)
Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis. See more
Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Woonsocket offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.
Some 2 bedroom apartments in Woonsocket offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.
Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Woonsocket. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.