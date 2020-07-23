Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Woonsocket offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable com...
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:16 AM
3 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Results within 5 miles of Woonsocket
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
8 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1241 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellingham Town Center
131 Bellwood Circle
131 Bellwood Circle, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
2190 sqft
Available for occupancy September 1. Stunning townhouse located in desirable Bellwood Circle, convenient access to rtes 140/126/495, Forge Park rail, restaurants, stores, a park & more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Woonsocket
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
14 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 03:18 PM
2 Units Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
944 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.
City Guide for Woonsocket, RI

“By 1900 Woonsocket was known as ‘la ville la plus francaise aux Etats-Unis’ – ‘the most French city in the United States’ - a reputation the city maintains even today...” (- Rhode Island Historical Society)

Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Woonsocket, RI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Woonsocket offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Woonsocket offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Woonsocket. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

