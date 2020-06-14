Apartment List
/
RI
/
newport east
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport East renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
272 Boulevard Avenue
272 Boulevard, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1136 sqft
Cozy Colonial In Middletown! This yearly rental is conveniently located in the High St neighborhood. This charming home has 3B/1.5 bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and gas heating.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
11 Crescent Road
11 Crescent Road, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2100 sqft
JULY RENTAL ONLY - Water Views! Steps to the beach! Lock in your summer getaway today.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
50 Seascape Avenue
50 Seascape Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Winter Rental - Available September 30, 2020 to May 20, 2021 (dates are flexible). Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished stand alone home in Middletown. This property is walking distance to the beaches, great restaurants and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
112 Esplanade
112 Esplanade, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1969 sqft
Amazing Water views!! One level home with 3 beds, 2 full baths, extra room for a den, dining room, eat in kitchen, working fireplace, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, fenced yard and a garage.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
21 Bayview Avenue
21 Bayview Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Charming cottage totally renovated on side street off Broadway, close to restaurants, downtown, beaches. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, sun porch. Large open concept area includes eat-in kitchen, living room and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Thurston Avenue
11 Thurston Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Welcome home to this move in condition first floor sun filled unit in the city by the sea! This 2 bedroom unit features gleaming hardwood floors, large enclosed front porch, large living room, dining room, garage access, off street parking and

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
3 Gardiner Street
3 Gardiner Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
Large and sunny second/ third floor apartment in this beautiful Victorian just off Broadway available for an annual lease July 2020 or flexible on start date if needed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
13 Hall Avenue
13 Hall Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
Available August 1st 2020 for a yearly lease. Located within walking distance to Broadway restaurants and a short commute to the Navy Base. Well kept and freshly painted. A combination of recently refinished hardwoods and wood laminate flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
11 Malbone Road
11 Malbone Road, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available November 1 2020 for a winter or yearly rental. 1 bedroom, furnished or unfurnished rental in walking distance to broadway restaurants, bars and shops. Flexible lease terms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eustis-Easton's Pond
1 Unit Available
117 Eustis Avenue
117 Eustis Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE September 2021 - May 31, 2022 @ $2,400. A lovely 3 bedroom oversized cape with a finished basement, large fenced in backyard, and 2 living rooms.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eustis-Easton's Pond
1 Unit Available
4 Hunter Avenue
4 Hunter Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3038 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE FULL SUMMER OF 2020. Hawkhurst Estate - Charming private property, an elegant New England vacation home located in the Kay/Catherine neighborhood with just a short trip to the beaches and downtown action.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
17 Boughton Road
17 Boughton Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1453 sqft
Recently renovated Bungalow off of Newport, RI historic Broadway (Main Street). All the bells and whistles in this 3 bedroom and two full bathroom house.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eustis-Easton's Pond
1 Unit Available
22 Prairie Avenue
22 Prairie Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3940 sqft
Historic Clock Tower Completely Renovated Home Located in the Desirable Kay/Catherine Area of Newport. The Main part of the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with everything needed to have the perfect summer vacation getaway.

1 of 33

Last updated March 30 at 04:43am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
15 Halsey Street
15 Halsey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping.

1 of 19

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
104 Third Beach Road
104 Third Beach Road, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
743 sqft
Unfurnished 2BD cottage town house in desirable area - $1700/month Available September 1, 2019 *** FEW RENTALS IN THIS DESIRABLE AREA *** Unfurnished cottage town house, 2 bedrooms 1 bath, large private yard.
Results within 5 miles of Newport East
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
22 Gould Street
22 Gould Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1360 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home located just off of trendy Broadway and one mile to Naval Station Newport. Lots of period detail including hardwood floors, bulls-eye moldings, gingerbread trim.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
95 John Street
95 John Street, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2795 sqft
This exquisite home is located downtown in the coveted Historic Hill of Newport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newport East, RI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport East renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East 3 BedroomsNewport East Apartments with Balcony
Newport East Apartments with GarageNewport East Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport East Apartments with ParkingNewport East Apartments with PoolNewport East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newport East Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport East Furnished ApartmentsNewport East Luxury PlacesNewport East Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University