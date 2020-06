Amenities

parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking

FURNISHED RENTAL Summer 2020 Beautiful newly remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home within walking distance to First and second beach! Just remodeled with brand new bathroom, kitchen, floors and furniture. High end amenities including Casper Mattresses, full kitchen, 3 large bedrooms, private backyard and parking for at least 3 cars.

Available for May $4500, June $6000, July $12K August $12k.