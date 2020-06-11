/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI
Purgatory
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which
Purgatory
7 Odonnell Road
7 O Donnell Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1160 sqft
AVAILABLE BY MONTH (and see MLS 1255363 for summer weeklies), all utilities and Internet included....Just over the line from Newport, this completely FURNISHED Cape Cod is within walking distance to First Beach (Easton's Beach).
Old Beach
397 GIBBS Avenue
397 Gibbs Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
993 sqft
Desirable Kay/Catherine Estate Area- renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the "Carrington House " Condominium Complex. The Second floor unit has an updated kitchen white quartz counters , new appliances and vented gas stove for cooking.
402 Corey Lane
402 Corey Lane, Newport County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1460 sqft
JULY 1 Start Date-- YEARLY UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Bright and updated (2016) stand alone condo in coveted and convenient, WhiteHall Farm. Stainless appliances, white marble counters with gas stove in fresh white kitchen with white cabinets.
Downtown Middletown
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
15 Halsey Street
15 Halsey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
~~Available July 23 for yearly lease~~ This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has just been meticulously remodeled- complete with all new S.S. appliances, windows, fresh paint, and all new landscaping.
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.
Ocean Drive
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.
The Point
66 Third Street
66 3rd Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1314 sqft
Well-maintained historic single-family home (stand-alone) in the desirable Point section of Newport, located down garden pathway, with privacy and off-street parking for two cars...a rare find in this area. Walk or bike to Naval Base and waterfront.
Downtown Newport
226 Goddard Row
226 Goddard Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1181 sqft
Summer rental, available July and August. This beautiful townhouse in Brick Market Place features two-bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a dining room, galley kitchen and living room with deck.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.
The Point
58 Washington Street
58 Washington Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
938 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 25, 2020 - AUGUST 31, 2020. Tastefully furnished, waterfront condo in the desirable Point neighborhood. Spend your summer days in this light-filled, first floor unit with modern kitchen, comfortable living space and central a/c.
Old Beach
4 Red Cross Avenue
4 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1112 sqft
Beautiful first floor, 2 bedroom condo on a tree lined street -Top of the Hill neighborhood.
103 America S
103 America, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1125 sqft
AVAILABLE: AUGUST/SEPT/OCTOBER Available $10K per month.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
72 Webster Street
72 Webster Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1562 sqft
Stately "Lansmere Condominium Complex"- Immaculate Sophisticated & Charming First floor Unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located just off Bellevue Avenue.
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.
Fifth Ward
46 Chastellux Avenue
46 Chastellux Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
995 sqft
TERRIFIC SUMMER RENTAL INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo in converted estate on peaceful Chastellux Avenue. First floor unit with its own private entrance, wood burning fireplace, and pretty back patio.
Kay-Catherine
45 Ayrault Street
45 Ayrault Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Naval War College favorite. Available Fall 2020 through May 2021.
Broadway
5 Stewart Street
5 Stewart Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 11/01/2020- 5/23/2021: You will love the charming bricked patio area for relaxing outdoors.
Historic Hill
75 Pelham Street
75 Pelham Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1031 sqft
Available September 01, 2020, to June 15, 2021. Shorter lease terms considered. This tastefully decorated condo offers sophisticated living within walking distance to all that Newport has to offer.
Historic Hill
14 John Street
14 John Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
YEARLY UNFURNISHED RENTAL. Located on one of Newport's most desirable streets, this multi-level apartment was completely renovated a few years ago.
Old Beach
1 RED CROSS Avenue
1 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1435 sqft
WINTER RENTAL - SPACIOUS CONDO LOCATED IN A BEAUTIFUL VICTORIAN BUILDING WITH ALL THE NEWPORT CHARM. DETAILED HARDWOOD FLOORS, INTRICATE COLUMNS IN THE LIVING AREA & CROWN MOLDING ALONG CATHEDRAL CEILINGS.
The Point
96 Third Street
96 3rd Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1450 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY & AUGUST: Beautifully renovated and well appointed home in Newport's Historic Point Neighborhood.
