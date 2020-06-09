All apartments in Newport East
84 Allston Avenue

84 Allston Avenue · (401) 864-8284
Location

84 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets negotiable, utilities included, generous storage in backyard shed, updated bathrooms, laundry right in the unit!

This sweet sun-filled apartment is situated between two popular public beaches and just a short drive to the heart of downtown Newport. The large deck and spacious lawn are perfect for anyone looking forward to enjoying the warmer weather. Each bedroom has ample closet space and bright, sunny windows. The master bedroom has a newly updated half bath!

Have a dog? The yard is already equipped with an invisible fence!

Pets subject to landlord approval.

Come see this lovely apartment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Allston Avenue have any available units?
84 Allston Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Allston Avenue have?
Some of 84 Allston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Allston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
84 Allston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Allston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Allston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 84 Allston Avenue offer parking?
No, 84 Allston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 84 Allston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Allston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Allston Avenue have a pool?
No, 84 Allston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 84 Allston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 84 Allston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Allston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Allston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Allston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Allston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
