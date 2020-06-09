84 Allston Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pets negotiable, utilities included, generous storage in backyard shed, updated bathrooms, laundry right in the unit!



This sweet sun-filled apartment is situated between two popular public beaches and just a short drive to the heart of downtown Newport. The large deck and spacious lawn are perfect for anyone looking forward to enjoying the warmer weather. Each bedroom has ample closet space and bright, sunny windows. The master bedroom has a newly updated half bath!



Have a dog? The yard is already equipped with an invisible fence!



Pets subject to landlord approval.



Come see this lovely apartment today!