6 Sherri Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

"A private paradise! Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom Colonial

featuring newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gleaming

hardwood floors, sunny and bright great room with solar powered

skylights, wood burning fireplace, large deck and garage. Very private

setting, at the dead-end of a cul de sac surrounded by trees, stone

wall and only steps from walking trails. Fantastic for young children!

Close to beaches, shopping, dining, and only a few minutes to

Newport." sorry no Cats accepted.