Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:16 AM

6 Sherri Lane

6 Sherri Lane · (401) 326-2928
Location

6 Sherri Lane, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"A private paradise! Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom Colonial
featuring newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gleaming
hardwood floors, sunny and bright great room with solar powered
skylights, wood burning fireplace, large deck and garage. Very private
setting, at the dead-end of a cul de sac surrounded by trees, stone
wall and only steps from walking trails. Fantastic for young children!
Close to beaches, shopping, dining, and only a few minutes to
Newport." sorry no Cats accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sherri Lane have any available units?
6 Sherri Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Sherri Lane have?
Some of 6 Sherri Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Sherri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sherri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sherri Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 Sherri Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 6 Sherri Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 Sherri Lane offers parking.
Does 6 Sherri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Sherri Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sherri Lane have a pool?
No, 6 Sherri Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 Sherri Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Sherri Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sherri Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Sherri Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Sherri Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Sherri Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
