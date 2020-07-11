6 Sherri Lane

Amenities
"A private paradise! Beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom Colonial
featuring newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops, gleaming
hardwood floors, sunny and bright great room with solar powered
skylights, wood burning fireplace, large deck and garage. Very private
setting, at the dead-end of a cul de sac surrounded by trees, stone
wall and only steps from walking trails. Fantastic for young children!
Close to beaches, shopping, dining, and only a few minutes to
Newport." sorry no Cats accepted.