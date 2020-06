Amenities

Winter Rental - Available September 30, 2020 to May 20, 2021 (dates are flexible). Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished stand alone home in Middletown. This property is walking distance to the beaches, great restaurants and shopping. Enjoy some time in the spacious backyard with a large deck or on the roof deck with beautiful views. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and tons of natural light throughout.