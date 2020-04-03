All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like 47 Dudley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
47 Dudley Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

47 Dudley Avenue

47 Dudley Avenue · (401) 477-4251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport. Three bedrooms, one and a half baths with single level living at its best with walk up attic for additional storage. The basement has tons of storage and a great secondary place to relax! Enjoy the updated kitchen, with coffee bar, beautiful hardwoods, and a working fireplace to cozy up in front of on those colder nights. Attached one car garage, backyard patio for entertaining and a very well cared for fenced in yard makes this home a must see! Flexible Lease Terms! Tenant to pay utilities, sorry- no pets Available Oct '20-March '21- not available for student terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Dudley Avenue have any available units?
47 Dudley Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Dudley Avenue have?
Some of 47 Dudley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Dudley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
47 Dudley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Dudley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 47 Dudley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 47 Dudley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 47 Dudley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 47 Dudley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Dudley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Dudley Avenue have a pool?
No, 47 Dudley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 47 Dudley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 47 Dudley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Dudley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Dudley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Dudley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Dudley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47 Dudley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms
Newport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East Apartments with Pool
Newport East Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity