47 Dudley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace extra storage

Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport. Three bedrooms, one and a half baths with single level living at its best with walk up attic for additional storage. The basement has tons of storage and a great secondary place to relax! Enjoy the updated kitchen, with coffee bar, beautiful hardwoods, and a working fireplace to cozy up in front of on those colder nights. Attached one car garage, backyard patio for entertaining and a very well cared for fenced in yard makes this home a must see! Flexible Lease Terms! Tenant to pay utilities, sorry- no pets Available Oct '20-March '21- not available for student terms