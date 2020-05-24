All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like 250 Purgatory Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
250 Purgatory Road
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:39 PM

250 Purgatory Road

250 Purgatory Road · (401) 556-9563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown. Located in the perfect spot, directly between Easton's and Sachuest Beachs, makes for an enjoyable walk to the water, while still minutes from downtown Newport This cozy, but spacious 2-floor cottage boasts 3 comfortable bedrooms- (1 king), (1 full bed), (2 twin beds) and two full baths - one on each floor. Open plan living area, hardwood floors, lovely bright dining room with French doors leading to a walkout deck. Stainless steel appliances and all the amenities for cooking. The basement game/TV room is great for the kids or a place just to get away with its large flat-screen TV and games, along with a full sleep sofa. The extra-large deck off the dining room is great for alfresco dining and gathering, featuring a BBQ grill as well as a small private yard with a fire pit to sit around to relax after a long day at the beaches. Garage plus off-street parking. Full-size washer/dryer in the separate laundry area. Affordable gas heat. Quick access to the base and bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Purgatory Road have any available units?
250 Purgatory Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Purgatory Road have?
Some of 250 Purgatory Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Purgatory Road currently offering any rent specials?
250 Purgatory Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Purgatory Road pet-friendly?
No, 250 Purgatory Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 250 Purgatory Road offer parking?
Yes, 250 Purgatory Road does offer parking.
Does 250 Purgatory Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Purgatory Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Purgatory Road have a pool?
No, 250 Purgatory Road does not have a pool.
Does 250 Purgatory Road have accessible units?
No, 250 Purgatory Road does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Purgatory Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Purgatory Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Purgatory Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Purgatory Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 Purgatory Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 Bedrooms
Newport East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport East Apartments with Pool
Newport East Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MAFranklin, MA
Needham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAPawcatuck, CT
Wellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBerklee College of Music
Boston University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity