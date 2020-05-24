250 Purgatory Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown. Located in the perfect spot, directly between Easton's and Sachuest Beachs, makes for an enjoyable walk to the water, while still minutes from downtown Newport This cozy, but spacious 2-floor cottage boasts 3 comfortable bedrooms- (1 king), (1 full bed), (2 twin beds) and two full baths - one on each floor. Open plan living area, hardwood floors, lovely bright dining room with French doors leading to a walkout deck. Stainless steel appliances and all the amenities for cooking. The basement game/TV room is great for the kids or a place just to get away with its large flat-screen TV and games, along with a full sleep sofa. The extra-large deck off the dining room is great for alfresco dining and gathering, featuring a BBQ grill as well as a small private yard with a fire pit to sit around to relax after a long day at the beaches. Garage plus off-street parking. Full-size washer/dryer in the separate laundry area. Affordable gas heat. Quick access to the base and bridge.