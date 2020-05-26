249 Tuckerman Avenue

Amenities

~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk. Other features include beautiful blue tinted marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, central AC, gas heat, off street parking, and laundry in the unit. Staircase down to the water/ rocks that is for the exclusive use of the condo association. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water. Lawn care and snow removal included in the rent. Sorry, no pets. **Please note: The bathroom is currently being gutted and totally redone. Will be completed before the 6/1 move-in date.