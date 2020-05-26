All apartments in Newport East
249 Tuckerman Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:55 PM

249 Tuckerman Avenue

Location

249 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Purgatory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk. Other features include beautiful blue tinted marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, central AC, gas heat, off street parking, and laundry in the unit. Staircase down to the water/ rocks that is for the exclusive use of the condo association. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water. Lawn care and snow removal included in the rent. Sorry, no pets. **Please note: The bathroom is currently being gutted and totally redone. Will be completed before the 6/1 move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have any available units?
249 Tuckerman Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have?
Some of 249 Tuckerman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Tuckerman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
249 Tuckerman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Tuckerman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 249 Tuckerman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 249 Tuckerman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Tuckerman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have a pool?
No, 249 Tuckerman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 249 Tuckerman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Tuckerman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Tuckerman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 Tuckerman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
