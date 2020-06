Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the famous Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown RI. Beautiful outdoor sun filled decks with views to the ocean. Enjoy this fully furnished home with all the amenities including an outdoor shower with hot and cold water The home features an open floor plan with a formal and informal living area. Kitchen has a 6 burner gas stove and sitting area on the large island. The deck has built in seating for extra room. The front porch has lighting and fans for afternoon siestas. Easy walk the the beach with public access ways. Come and enjoy this comfortable home for June and/or July. Can be rented for winter rental for $3,000 plus utilities.