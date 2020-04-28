All apartments in Newport East
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue

151 Allston Avenue · (401) 808-9334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
media room
yoga
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home. The layout of the home gives it the look and feel of an elegant private residence and everything about the property is designed for comfort. The other unit of the duplex is used only on a seasonal basis by the owner. The home is in immaculate condition and is bright and sunny, full of natural light. It features hardwood floors with wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms, the large kitchen has stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal) and granite counter tops. The property also features a separate, large, approximate 500sf family/media room and a large room perfect for an exercise or yoga room or office space on the lower level- plus a laundry room. Outside is a lovely private deck. The home has central heat and air conditioning making it a comfortable house all year round. Located less than a mile from Newport city limits, the area of Easton’s Point is an exclusive quiet, beach community where one can walk to the beach, walk to local restaurants and ride bikes on its quiet streets. The entrance gates of St. Georges are only .02 miles from your front door. The navy base is less than 10 minute drive. The home comes with 3 private off street parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Allston Avenue have any available units?
151 Allston Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Allston Avenue have?
Some of 151 Allston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Allston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
151 Allston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Allston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 151 Allston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 151 Allston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 151 Allston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 151 Allston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Allston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Allston Avenue have a pool?
No, 151 Allston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 151 Allston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 151 Allston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Allston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Allston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Allston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Allston Avenue has units with air conditioning.
