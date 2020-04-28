151 Allston Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking media room yoga

YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home. The layout of the home gives it the look and feel of an elegant private residence and everything about the property is designed for comfort. The other unit of the duplex is used only on a seasonal basis by the owner. The home is in immaculate condition and is bright and sunny, full of natural light. It features hardwood floors with wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms, the large kitchen has stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal) and granite counter tops. The property also features a separate, large, approximate 500sf family/media room and a large room perfect for an exercise or yoga room or office space on the lower level- plus a laundry room. Outside is a lovely private deck. The home has central heat and air conditioning making it a comfortable house all year round. Located less than a mile from Newport city limits, the area of Easton’s Point is an exclusive quiet, beach community where one can walk to the beach, walk to local restaurants and ride bikes on its quiet streets. The entrance gates of St. Georges are only .02 miles from your front door. The navy base is less than 10 minute drive. The home comes with 3 private off street parking spaces.