Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
146 Wolcott Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:16 AM

146 Wolcott Avenue

146 Wolcott Avenue · (401) 430-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Newport East
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

146 Wolcott Avenue, Newport East, RI 02842
Newport East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower. Cozy up in front of the gas fire place on cold winter nights. This home is located on a private corner lot, with fenced in back yard. Walking distance to Aquidneck Island's best beaches, and close proximity to the Naval base. Quick bike or car ride to Newport for dinner or shopping. Plenty of parking for 3 plus cars! Ductless mini-split AC and gas fireplace for heat. Laundry provided. Garage space also available! Call today to secure this rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Wolcott Avenue have any available units?
146 Wolcott Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Wolcott Avenue have?
Some of 146 Wolcott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Wolcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
146 Wolcott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Wolcott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 146 Wolcott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 146 Wolcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 146 Wolcott Avenue does offer parking.
Does 146 Wolcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Wolcott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Wolcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 146 Wolcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 146 Wolcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 146 Wolcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Wolcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Wolcott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Wolcott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Wolcott Avenue has units with air conditioning.
