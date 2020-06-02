146 Wolcott Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace furnished

Adorable furnished cottage located near St. George's and Second Beach, available as a WINTER rental starting in September! This sun-filled cottage offers 2 bedrooms, plus a bathroom with shower. Cozy up in front of the gas fire place on cold winter nights. This home is located on a private corner lot, with fenced in back yard. Walking distance to Aquidneck Island's best beaches, and close proximity to the Naval base. Quick bike or car ride to Newport for dinner or shopping. Plenty of parking for 3 plus cars! Ductless mini-split AC and gas fireplace for heat. Laundry provided. Garage space also available! Call today to secure this rental!