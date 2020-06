Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

JULY RENTAL ONLY - Water Views! Steps to the beach! Lock in your summer getaway today. Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom bungalow with hardwood floors, fresh paint, large and open kitchen/dining area/ living area with elegant furnishings throughout. Also boasting a brand new deck with water views, ample off street parking for guests and in unit washer and dryer. Leave your vehicle and walk across the street to the beach or skip the restaurant and grill on your deck!. Home has been rented for June and August.