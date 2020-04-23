7 Wayside Court

Amenities

One-Level year-round lower level apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 1 bedroom, and sitting room (approximately 800 sq. ft. total) Beautiful 500 sq. ft. private patio, paved driveway, and all utilities included in the rent (heat, electric, WiFi, Cable, and rubbish removal included) Washer and Dryer hook-up available. No Smoking and No Pets. Tenant responsible to shovel the patio and walkway leading to the apartment. Close to URI, downtown Wakefield, the Bike Path and Narragansett Beaches.