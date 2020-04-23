All apartments in Kingston
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:25 PM

7 Wayside Court

7 Wayside Court · (401) 447-4148
Location

7 Wayside Court, Kingston, RI 02881

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
One-Level year-round lower level apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 1 bedroom, and sitting room (approximately 800 sq. ft. total) Beautiful 500 sq. ft. private patio, paved driveway, and all utilities included in the rent (heat, electric, WiFi, Cable, and rubbish removal included) Washer and Dryer hook-up available. No Smoking and No Pets. Tenant responsible to shovel the patio and walkway leading to the apartment. Close to URI, downtown Wakefield, the Bike Path and Narragansett Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wayside Court have any available units?
7 Wayside Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Wayside Court have?
Some of 7 Wayside Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wayside Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wayside Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wayside Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Wayside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 7 Wayside Court offer parking?
No, 7 Wayside Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 Wayside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Wayside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wayside Court have a pool?
No, 7 Wayside Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Wayside Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Wayside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wayside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Wayside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Wayside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Wayside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
