Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Kingston, RI📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Kingstown Road
2440 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
Charming furnished colonial with large yard landscaped with many mature trees. Walking distance to URI and only 10 minute drive to local beach. South Kingstown beach parking pass included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7 Wayside Court
7 Wayside Court, Kingston, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
One-Level year-round lower level apartment with a full kitchen, full bath, 1 bedroom, and sitting room (approximately 800 sq. ft. total) Beautiful 500 sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
18 FORTIN Road
18 Fortin Road, Kingston, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
4 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH 3 FULL BATHS AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. PROPERTY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AREA, LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDER TO DECK. ON CAMPUS, WALK TO URI. AVAILABLE ACADEMIC SUMMER 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Berth Ave
25 Berth Avenue, Washington County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2186 sqft
Large 5-6 bedroom home located on campus! This large home boasts two baths, two living room areas (upstairs and downstairs), large kitchen with dining room. Many updates. Great yard and plenty of parking. $650.00/bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2453 Kingstown Rd
2453 Kingstown Road, Washington County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
This lovely home is located minutes from URI is very spacious and bright, with 2.5 bathrooms, and 5 bedrooms (Four queen/one twin). Each bedroom has been freshly painted and has a large closet and plenty of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
21 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,680
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman St
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
September 2020-May 2021 This spacious 4 bedroom, fully furnished home has 2326 sq feet of living space, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, and one bed down.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1810 sqft
WEEKLY SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Available 9/5 to 10/4,2020. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. CENTRAL AIR, and includes a beach pass to South Kingstown Town Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
53 Spicebush Trail
53 Spice Bush Trl, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. Four bedroom two bathroom raised ranch, furnished, for academic year only. See agent for details of all terms and conditions.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
37 Leeward Lane
37 Leeward Lane, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1872 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental from late August 2020 to the end of June, 2021, off of Succotash Road close to East Matunuck State Beach, marinas, ponds, schools and Wakefield. Located on a cul de sac 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 7/1/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT".
Results within 10 miles of Kingston
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
3 Units Available
King's Grant Apartments
12 Fischer Dr, Warwick, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,190
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
780 sqft
Ideally situated across from the Gateway at Quonset Point. Landscaped apartment community with tennis and basketball courts, a picnic area and ample car parking. Various on-site recreational, social and educational programs available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Succotash Rd
1155 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, Location! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in Jerusalem is on the breach way and about a 5 minute walk to the beach. Open kitchen, living and dining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 Aroostook Trl
14 Aroostook Trail, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1712 sqft
This wonderful 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath Cape is located in scenic Bonnet Shores on Aroostook Trail.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Academic Rental Sept 2020 - May 2021
10 Irvings Path, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This nicely furnished Cape in the Point Judith area of Narragansett includes 4 spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a lovely three season room, and two full baths. Enjoy an ample backyard space with a quaint patio area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Sand Piper Dr
102 Sand Piper Drive, Charlestown, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL: Beautifully renovated water front home located on Green Hill Pond. This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath is fully furnished with all the amenities of home. There is a dock available for a small boat.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2 Westwood Road
2 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1949 sqft
A perfect waterfront vacation home with a boat mooring, panoramic bay, marina and sunset views, is awaiting your arrival for the month of July! This spacious Cape style home on the west side of Narragansett Bay features majestic water views from
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Boston Neck Road
1600 Boston Neck Road, Washington County, RI
10 Bedrooms
$13,000
9647 sqft
Pristine and Private Family Compound located on over 6 acres awaits you this summer! Historic Wister House offers a path to a private beach, all weather Laycold Tennis Court and a meticulously manicured croquet lawn.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2 Scull Street
2 Scull St, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen With New
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2272 sqft
Beautifully sited on scenic Sheffield Cove, at the end of a quiet lane, this charming, shingle-style, just refreshed and repainted waterfront cottage offers stunning sunset and open water views of Sheffield Cove, Mackerel Cove and Dutch Harbor,
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
11 Merriweather Avenue
11 Merriweather Avenue, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1027 sqft
3 Bedroom Academic Rental in Bonnet Shores. Available September 2020 to May 2021. Adorable, well maintained, cottage in Bonnet Shores. Many upgrades including replacement of all windows and sliding doors, vinyl siding, and carpet in bedrooms.
The average rent price for Kingston rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Kingston area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Bristol Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingston from include Providence, Brockton, Fall River, Warwick, and Norwood.
