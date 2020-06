Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW OWNERSHIP AND PROPERTY MANAGER!! Beautiful Grounds, Private Lot, Walk to Area Schools, Walk to Bike Path, Well Maintained Two Bedroom, HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED, Freshly Painted, New Flooring Throughout, Off Street Parking, Updated Electrical, No Pets, No Smoking, 1 Year Lease Required, Storage in Basement, Hardwood Floors and Carpet, Credit, Employment, Background Checks, and References Required. First Month Rent and Security Deposit Required at Lease Signing.