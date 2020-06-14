Apartment List
/
RI
/
cumberland hill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cumberland Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1311 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Providence
27 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,790
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
159 Governor St 3
159 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
159 Governor St. - Property Id: 203436 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd flr apt. Includes utilities, vaulted ceilings, skylights, renovated kitchen, free shared laundry in basement, overnight off-street parking for 1 car.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
17 Whiting Street 1
17 Whiting Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/05/20 EastSide , 1st floor - Property Id: 301609 Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1st floor unit off of Hope street! This unit has its own private porch & 1 car parking. This will be available for a 7/5 move in.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hope
1 Unit Available
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
67 Ortoleva Dr
67 Orteleva Drive, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
big three bedrooms (No application fee) - Property Id: 298909 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath, hardwoods, freshly painted, private yard, nice quiet neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mt. Hope
1 Unit Available
370 Hope Street 2
370 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Nice 3 BR Apt. Near Brown U./Thayer Eastside - Property Id: 104472 Available June 1! Excellent location, near Brown University, walk to Thayer St. $575 each (3 people) Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA apartment on the 2nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
50 Pitman St 1
50 Pitman St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Two bedroom Near Wayland Square - Property Id: 287682 Beautiful East side Apartment within walking distance to Wayland Square, Fox point, the East bay bike path and two grocery stores.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
78 Gano St
78 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
2020 Students welcome - Property Id: 188106 We have a house with 6 bedrooms and two full bathrooms available for the 2020-2021 season starting June 1. This house has hardwood floors throughout and has a washer and dryer right in the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
211 Fourth Street
211 4th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful/Large 3 Bedroom Apartment in Eastside - Property Id: 48454 Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment with nice granite counter top kitchen and stainless appliances. Three bedroom with hardwood floor.
City Guide for Cumberland Hill, RI

Cumberland Hill, Rhode Island, has many stories to tell. One of the most amusing is about the day that two men from Boston came to fight a duel. The whole affair resulted in one injured knee before the combatants returned to the city. The offending bullet was found and carried to Cumberland Hill and preserved as a relic of the past and the days of chivalry.

Tall tales aside, Cumberland, R.I., has earned its place in history as the home to the chain of convenience stores known as Cumberland Farms. The chain, found throughout New England, was started by local dairy farmers around 1939. Cumberland also has a Hollywood connection with actor Richard Jenkins ("Six Feet Under") living in Cumberland. The director brother duo, the Farrelly Brothers ("There's Something About Mary") also grew up in Cumberland.

Cumberland Hill is situated in the northwestern part of the town of Cumberland. Cumberland has a long history centered on farming and the Blackstone River. It sits just across the river from the city of Woonsocket, an important mill center during the New England textile days. During the American Revolution, the city was a major producer of cannon balls for the army. Today Cumberland thrives on local industry as well as the business centers in and around Providence, which is only 20 minutes down the road. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cumberland Hill, RI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cumberland Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cumberland Hill 1 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumberland Hill Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Hill Apartments with GymCumberland Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCumberland Hill Apartments with ParkingCumberland Hill Apartments with Pool
Cumberland Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerCumberland Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsCumberland Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MANorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MAMarshfield, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MA
West Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MARaynham Center, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MAWesterly, RILynn, MANewport East, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music