4 Things to Do in Preston Hollow, Dallas

Preston Hollow is a prestigious neighborhood in North Dallas with lots to do all around it. This area is where many Dallas business owners and sports players call home so while you’re out and about you might brush elbows with someone famous and not even know it. While there is an abundance of restaurants to try, coffee shops to visit and shopping to do in Preston Hollow we’re highlighting some of the top things to do so you can plan your visit and make the most out of your time.

1 . Navigate Your Way Through Northaven Trail

Amongst the urban environment that is Preston Hollow, you will find a beautiful 2.5 mile-long paved trail for recreational use. You can take a leisurely walk, a long jog, bike ride or even skate through the city and soak in a little slice of nature. It’s a great place to relax, unwind and take in a deep breath of fresh air. This is also a great place to take photos since blooming wildflowers line the path and make for a great subject or backdrop.

2 . Shop ‘Till You Drop

Preston Hollow is surrounded by three of Dallas’ best shopping centers so while here be sure to check them all out. Preston Center is an outdoor complex where you can find clothing retailers, restaurants and service providers. Up and coming concepts like Nektar Juice Bar and True Food Kitchen mixed with traditional favorites like Kendra Scott and Sprinkles Cupcakes is what this shopping center is all about. Northpark Mall in Preston Hollow has over 235 stores in an upscale, enclosed location. There is always something going on at Northpark, like fashion shows, events and new restaurant openings so get there early and plan to walk around for a few hours. Galleria Mall is also a great place to shop in the area. There’s even an ice-skating rink in the center of the mall if you want to break up your day of shopping with a fun activity.

3 . Picnic at Preston Hollow Park

Pick up some prepared food like an easy sandwich or salad from Central Market and head to Preston Hollow Park for a picnic. This 7.2-acre neighborhood park is a pristine place to bust out a blanket and watch the clouds go by. If sitting on the grass isn’t your style, you could use one of the many picnic tables on-site and then let your inner kid play on the playground like the good old times.

4 . Try Some Sweet Treats

There are some unique sweet spots in Preston Hollow that are must-haves for anyone with a sweet tooth. Even if you don’t want to indulge, go for a few bites because it’s worth it. Top Pot Doughnuts is not your average street corner donut shop. It’s a retro-chic space serving up hand-forged and artisanal donuts. Some exclusive flavors they sell are Feather Boa, which is a cake doughnut with pink icing and coconut shavings, Spiced Chai Specialty Cake Doughnut and Maple Doughnut Bar that will melt in your mouth. Another really cool place to check out is Steel City Pops. They break their popsicles down into four different categories: Fruity, Creamy, Paleo and Cookie and depending on your mood you’re sure to find one that will spark your interest. Rotating flavors include Lavender Lemonade, Pineapple Jalapeño, Buttermilk, Peanut Butter and there is always a Pop of the Month that’s featured and fun to try.