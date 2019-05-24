6 Things to Do in Uptown, Dallas

Aceplace at English Wikipedia [ CC BY-SA 3.0 ]

There is so much to do in the vibrant and lively neighborhood of Uptown in Dallas. From enjoying a meal al fresco at some of Dallas’s best restaurants to spending the day shopping with friends, you are sure to have a long to-do list when visiting or living in this area. We’re breaking down a few of the Top Things to Do in Uptown to inspire you to plan your next visit.

1 . Check out Mutt’s Canine Cantina

Head to Mutt’s Canine Cantina to grab dinner and an ice-cold beer with a side of cuteness overload among fellow dog-lovers. It’s an outdoor patio and beer garden with TV’s and lounge chairs and two off-leash dog parks attached. Whether you go with a dog or not, this is the perfect place to enjoy a casual meal and play with friendly pups while you socialize.

2 . Get Moving at Katy Trail

In the middle of hustle-bustle Uptown you will find a serene slice of nature called Katy Trail. Dallasites flock to the 30-acre park since it’s such a great place to walk, jog, rollerblade, scooter or bike in the city. The paved path extends 3.5 miles from Downtown Dallas into Uptown making it ideal to get a great, scenic workout in. Along the way, be sure to stop at Katy Trail Ice House for a bite to eat or a cold, refreshing beverage.

3 . Catch Live Music at The Rustic

You won’t find lots of live music venues in Uptown, so The Rustic is really cool to visit when in the area. The down-home venue boasts a large stage and has free live music seven days a week by local and national artists. They serve up home style meals with farm-to-table ingredients at communal outdoor tables and have some of the best margaritas in town.

4 . Take Advantage of the Free Trolley

Connecting Uptown and downtown is the old-fashioned M-Line Trolley. It runs daily (hours vary), 365 days a year and picks up patrons every 20-30 minutes from Uptown at Cityplace Station. It’s hop-on-hop-off style and you can ride it to the West Village for great shopping or all the way Downtown to explore.

5 . Enjoy an Extravagant Meal

You can definitely dine in style in Uptown. Wear your finest attire and enjoy an extravagant meal at some of the most delicious award-winning restaurants in the city. The sleek and modern Uchi is where to get your Japanese cuisine fix, Nick & Sam’s is considered one of the best seafood and steak restaurants in Dallas and Dolce Riviera is where to go for an elegant atmosphere and great Italian food.

6 . See a Flick at Magnolia’s Theatre

At West Village’s Magnolia Theatre, you can take a break from walking around town and see a cool movie while snacking and sipping cocktails. They offer a unique variety of mainstream and indie films in a contemporary and stylish setting. While there, check out the Magnolia Bar, which is attached to the theatre, to soak up all the retro vibes.

These are some of our favorite things to do in Dallas. What are yours? Let us know by tweeting us @ApartmentList.