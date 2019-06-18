4 Things to Do in East Dallas

East Dallas has an easy living attitude with big-city attractions nearby. It’s close to Downtown but just far enough to feel removed from the hustle and bustle. East Dallas is also known as the Lake and Garden district because there are so many parks and White Rock Lake is right in the middle. With so much to do and see in East Dallas, we have rounded up a few favorites for you to experience when in the area.

1 . Visit the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Wear your comfortable walking shoes and plan to visit the massive 66-acre Arboretum in Lakewood. Entrance and parking cost about $30 but you can bring a picnic, blanket to sprawl out and be here all day. There are art exhibits, butterfly gardens, fresh produce tastings, flower gardens to explore and views of White Rock Lake that are beautiful to take in.

People watching is always fun at the Arboretum as many weddings and photo shoots take place on its picturesque grounds. They also do “Cool Thursdays Concert Series” where you can bring food and drinks from home, relax on the lawn and enjoy live music.

2 . Walk Around White Rock Lake

White Rock Lake covers a whopping 1,015 acres in the heart of Lakewood and East Dallas. It’s a great place to experience nature and wildlife in an urban setting with Downtown views. There’s a paved path that runs around 9 miles and you’ll see people running, walking, roller-blading and you can even rent bikes to ride to take it all in.

Picnic tables and lookout areas surround the shoreline for you to use as a rest stop. And if you want to get out on the water you can befriend someone with a boat or rent a kayak for a few hours.

3 . Dine at Smokey Rose

Come to Smokey Rose for a delicious bottomless mimosa brunch or finger-licking good barbeque meal in a rustic chic setting. Inside is a beautiful, bright space with a modern bohemian feel and surrounding the restaurant outside is what was voted D Magazine’s “Best Restaurant Patio.”

Outside there are small, intimate dining tables, comfortable lounge chairs and beautiful fire pits for you to gather and enjoy conversation with friends. Their concept is chef-driven smokehouse and they have a wood-burning smoker which yields amazing quality, melt-in-your-mouth barbeque. For brunch, try the Smokey Rose Benedict with pulled pork or the Flat-Iron Steak and Eggs.

4 . Stop in White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

Bring your appetite and plan to quench your thirst at White Rock Alehouse and Brewery. It’s founded by East Dallas residents with a passion for craft beer and a desire to provide a local hangout that’s fun and casual.

They have incorporated elements of White Rock Lake into the design to give it that local vibe that Dallasites and out-of-towners alike can appreciate. If the weather is right, take your beer and sit out under string lights in the spacious outdoor beer garden next to a large mural that reminds you that “Life is Brewtiful.”