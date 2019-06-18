3 Things to Do in Highland Park, Dallas

There are all sorts of culturally and economically diverse neighborhoods in Dallas and all over the United States, but Highland Park is different. In fact, the neighborhood is highly affluent. The population is small (only about 8,000 people), and it’s one of the richest neighborhoods in the entire state of Texas.

The Dallas neighborhood boasts what you might expect from a collection of richer residents, including tennis courts and swan ponds. While it might not fit everyone’s budget, there are all sorts of things to do in Highland Park, and here are some of them.

1 . Eat Out At Al Biernat’s

Al Biernat has decades of experience as a restauranteur, beginning first as a bartender in Aspen, Colorado. These days, he is the owner of one of the most respected restaurants in Dallas that carries his own name. Al Biernat’s has been around since 1998 and has only increased in popularity since its inception. Al Biernat’s is perfect for a celebration, a romantic meal, or simply a great steak.

While it certainly might not be for those who are looking for a laid-back meal, Al Biernat’s provides a cozy clubhouse atmosphere with some of the most delicious food that the city has to offer. If you love prime-aged steak and fresh seafood, check out arguably the best restaurant in Highland Park.

2 . Lounge At Lakeside Park

Of course, there’s no reason why the affluent shouldn’t have a beautiful park for their own pleasure. That’s why Lakeside Park truly puts the “park” in Highland Park, offering 14 acres for locals and visitors to stroll through. The landscapes are all meticulously tended to, and there are bridges and benches to brighten up your walk/jog, as well.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lakeside Park offers some incredible and unique granite teddy bear statues that appeal to both children and adults alike. Another advantage of Lakeside Park is that it boasts so much more wildlife than other parks in the city. If you’re a fan of ducks, turtles, and birds, you certainly want to check out Lakeside Park whenever you have some free time.

3 . Shop In A Village

Of course, there is no reason that some of the most respected luxury brands shouldn’t be positioned near one of the richest neighborhoods in Texas. That’s why Highland Park Village exists, which is an incredible place even if you feel like strolling and window-shopping. In fact, Highland Park Village was actually the first-self contained shopping center in the United States, and opened decades ago in 1931. Highland Park Village houses stores from some of the most well-known luxury brands in the world, including Christian Louboutin, Dior, Hermes, Valentino, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, and more.

The village is not only home to over 70 high-end stores for both men and women, but also several critically-acclaimed restaurants, as well. In fact, in some cases, the plaza is home to “exclusive stores”, meaning that the brand only has one store in the entire state of Texas, and that is in the Village itself. Whether you are interested in the plaza’s local artisan market, shopping for a wedding, or simply trying to enjoy an upscale restaurant, Highland Park Village can handle any of these situations.