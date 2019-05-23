Neighborhood Guide: Preston Hollow, Dallas

Ansem27 at the English language Wikipedia

Welcome to Preston Hollow! A beautiful neighborhood where you can live amongst some of the wealthiest folks in Dallas. You won’t find any cookie-cutter houses here, as most of the estates are multi-million dollar properties built with premium interior customizations, multiple swimming pools and tennis courts. Former President George W. Bush, business executives like Ross Perot, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and former Mavs player Dirk Nowitzki, have all called this area of Dallas home. It’s located about 20 minutes north of Downtown and is right off a major highway for easy access. Come on by and explore this beautiful neighborhood.

There is Lots of Shopping to be Done

The Plaza at Preston Center is a recently redeveloped shopping center near Preston Hollow. It offers a wide variety of shops, salons, restaurants, cafes and grocery stores. From high-end fashion and fine jewelry to more casual-wear retailers and boutiques - you can spend a whole day walking around popping in and out of shops. Northpark Mall is also in the Preston Hollow area and was once the world’s largest covered, climate-controlled retail center. It opened in 1965 with anchor stores like Neiman Marcus and JC Penney and has since grown to 235 unique retailers ranging from all price ranges. Northpark offers more than shopping too. There are tons of restaurants, a food court, a state-of-the-art movie theatre, pristine 1.4-acre garden to let the kids run around. No wonder that it is considered North Texas’ number one tourist destination.

The Dining Options are Excellent to Say the Least

Right in the center of Preston Hollow is Preston Forest Shopping Center where you can find one of Dallas’ most chic restaurants, The Mercury. It boasts modern American eats, including menu items such as lobster tacos and forty-eight hour sous vide short ribs. If you want to try a delicacy, opt for the wild mushroom risotto with white truffle oil, or the seared duck breast with duck confit. Mexican food from Meso Maya is also a must-try when in Preston Hollow, and so is the Neapolitan-style pizza from Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, which has even attracted Food Network’s Guy Fieri. One of the newest neighborhood hot spots is Pakpao Thai. The restaurant offers fantastic Southeast Asian food and delicious drinks like the Thai Lemongrass Bloody Mary.

Outstanding Education Opportunities

Preston Hollow is technically in the Dallas Independent School District. However, most of its residents are likely dropping their kids off at one of the many private schools in the neighborhood. One of the world’s best all-boys prep schools, St. Mark’s, was founded by the original developers of Preston Hollow and its alumni list includes actors Tommy Lee Jones and Luke Wilson to name a few. There is also The Hockaday School, an all-girls school where both Barbara and Jenna Bush went, as well as Melinda Gates, wife of Bill Gates. You can be sure that the education here is top-notch. In addition, there is also Southern Methodist University which is considered one of the top schools in the nation.