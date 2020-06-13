Apartment List
56 Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.

1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

1 Unit Available
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1408 sqft
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the

1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.

1 Unit Available
25 Kinney Drive
25 Kinney Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1424 sqft
3 bedroom; 2 bath house Wood burning Fireplace Basement and Garage Gas cooking and heat Central AC This home has been kept in great condition and is ready to be called home.

1 Unit Available
260 EWINGVILLE ROAD
260 Ewingville Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1056 sqft
Completely renovated property. Covered front porch with lots of curb appeal. The living room has hardwood floors and the entire home has brand new teased lighting throughout. The kitchen features plenty of new cabinets and granite counter space.

Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.

1 Unit Available
426 MASTERSON COURT
426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,624
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
$
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yardley, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yardley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

