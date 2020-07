Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center carport hot tub

Jefferson at Westtown is a luxury apartment community located in historic West Chester, Pennsylvania. We are excited to announce a multimillion dollar renovation at the property that will enhance all unit interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and newly refinished cabinets. In addition, residents will be able to indulge in the new resort-style pool, 24 hour fitness center, state of the art clubhouse and sprawling dog park and playground. At Jefferson at Westtown, we take pride in providing residents with spacious apartment homes and an unparalleled amenity package. We invite you to call today and make Jefferson at Westtown your home tomorrow!