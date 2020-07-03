710 S BRANDYWINE STREET

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage. Fenced backyard with some mature trees and beyond the fence is a small creek. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and phone service. This rental is for the main floor and lower finished level and garage, as the upper level is used as a part-time professional office. Call today to make an appointment! Not a student rental.