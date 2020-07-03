All apartments in West Chester
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET

710 South Brandywine Street · (610) 363-4333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 South Brandywine Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity to rent in West Chester Borough! 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, dining room with sliders to a large deck, kitchen with plenty of counter space, finished basement with sliders to a patio and backyard, 1 car garage. Fenced backyard with some mature trees and beyond the fence is a small creek. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable and phone service. This rental is for the main floor and lower finished level and garage, as the upper level is used as a part-time professional office. Call today to make an appointment! Not a student rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET have any available units?
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
Is 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
710 S BRANDYWINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET offers parking.
Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET have a pool?
No, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 S BRANDYWINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
