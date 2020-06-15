438 W CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in kitchen and carpeting in lower level. Full updated hall bath w/shower. Lower level is finished for additional living area. Other amenities include: Washer & Dryer, Central Air & Gas Heat, Off-Street Parking, Private fenced in backyard for entertaining and Walking distance to downtown West Chester. Owner is a licensed PA Real Estate Agent **This is not a student rental.**