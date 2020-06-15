All apartments in West Chester
438 W CHESTNUT STREET

438 West Chestnut Street · (484) 266-7450
Location

438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in kitchen and carpeting in lower level. Full updated hall bath w/shower. Lower level is finished for additional living area. Other amenities include: Washer & Dryer, Central Air & Gas Heat, Off-Street Parking, Private fenced in backyard for entertaining and Walking distance to downtown West Chester. Owner is a licensed PA Real Estate Agent **This is not a student rental.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
438 W CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 438 W CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 W CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
438 W CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 W CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 438 W CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chester.
Does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 438 W CHESTNUT STREET does offer parking.
Does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 W CHESTNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 438 W CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 438 W CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 438 W CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 W CHESTNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
