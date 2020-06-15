438 W CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. Hardwood floors throughout with tile floors in kitchen and carpeting in lower level. Full updated hall bath w/shower. Lower level is finished for additional living area. Other amenities include: Washer & Dryer, Central Air & Gas Heat, Off-Street Parking, Private fenced in backyard for entertaining and Walking distance to downtown West Chester. Owner is a licensed PA Real Estate Agent **This is not a student rental.**