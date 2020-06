Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see this cozy one bedroom one bath apartment in the heart of West Chester! Convenient access to all major roadways and downtown restaurants and shopping. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops are featured in this unit. Common laundry room on site and on street parking. Available beginning 6/1/20 for anyone. A single WCU student is also permitted to rent. Heat is an included utility in this rental!!! Hurry and schedule your apartment today while it lasts!