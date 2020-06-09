301 S ADAMS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder. 9 Ft ceilings, Open floor plan, 1st floor with a P/R. Hardwood floors 1st. fl. & 2nd fl hall. Entire 2nd floor devoted to Laundry in the hall and a huge Master bedroom suite including a garden-tub and 4x6 shower in the one of a kind bathroom . Plenty of closet space t/o home, and storage in basement and attic. No Association fees! Larger square footage than most Town-homes in the area. Rare opportunity to purchase New Construction in the Borough. Basement will feature 2 egress windows for finishable basement. Parking for 2 cars. West Chester has been called ~one of the world's most perfect small towns~ by the Philadelphia Inquirer, and other publications. West Chester Borough offers walkable streets with eclectic boutiques and acclaimed restaurants, and pet friendly eateries outside in good weather. From food festivals, Pro-Bike races, to the famous holiday parades, there is usually something going on in the Borough of West Chester. Also for sale $540,000