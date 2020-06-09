All apartments in West Chester
301 S ADAMS ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:41 AM

301 S ADAMS ST

301 South Adams Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

301 South Adams Street, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Custom New Construction End-Townhome in the borough of West Chester. The finished photos are of the model @ 309 S Adams St. Jaramillo Capital LLC. Superior construction not like the typical large name builder. 9 Ft ceilings, Open floor plan, 1st floor with a P/R. Hardwood floors 1st. fl. & 2nd fl hall. Entire 2nd floor devoted to Laundry in the hall and a huge Master bedroom suite including a garden-tub and 4x6 shower in the one of a kind bathroom . Plenty of closet space t/o home, and storage in basement and attic. No Association fees! Larger square footage than most Town-homes in the area. Rare opportunity to purchase New Construction in the Borough. Basement will feature 2 egress windows for finishable basement. Parking for 2 cars. West Chester has been called ~one of the world's most perfect small towns~ by the Philadelphia Inquirer, and other publications. West Chester Borough offers walkable streets with eclectic boutiques and acclaimed restaurants, and pet friendly eateries outside in good weather. From food festivals, Pro-Bike races, to the famous holiday parades, there is usually something going on in the Borough of West Chester. Also for sale $540,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S ADAMS ST have any available units?
301 S ADAMS ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S ADAMS ST have?
Some of 301 S ADAMS ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
301 S ADAMS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 S ADAMS ST is pet friendly.
Does 301 S ADAMS ST offer parking?
Yes, 301 S ADAMS ST does offer parking.
Does 301 S ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S ADAMS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 301 S ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 301 S ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 301 S ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 S ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
