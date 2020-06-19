118 N WAYNE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! This town home was completely transformed into the beauty you see today in 2017. The footprint was expanded and modernized to today's standards with 3.5 bathrooms added. Complete exterior facelift, as well as a fenced in private paver-patio and OFF Street parking for 2 vehicles. (2017 new front open porch, rear patio, fencing. Almost the entire home was upgraded in 2017. Leasing for minimum of 12 months. Longer lease term can lock in rate for that time-frame up to 24 months. This landlord has now improved this neighborhood with 3 completely remodeled homes on this block. Easy access, to shopping transportation, and walking into town. Pet friendly owner, for right circumstance and tenant. Security and or pet deposit may be waived to very qualified tenants.