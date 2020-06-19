All apartments in West Chester
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:22 AM

118 N WAYNE ST

118 North Wayne Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

118 North Wayne Street, West Chester, PA 19380

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NOT A College STUDENT RENTAL-Only 1 student can reside here. Deposits waived for well qualified individuals! This town home was completely transformed into the beauty you see today in 2017. The footprint was expanded and modernized to today's standards with 3.5 bathrooms added. Complete exterior facelift, as well as a fenced in private paver-patio and OFF Street parking for 2 vehicles. (2017 new front open porch, rear patio, fencing. Almost the entire home was upgraded in 2017. Leasing for minimum of 12 months. Longer lease term can lock in rate for that time-frame up to 24 months. This landlord has now improved this neighborhood with 3 completely remodeled homes on this block. Easy access, to shopping transportation, and walking into town. Pet friendly owner, for right circumstance and tenant. Security and or pet deposit may be waived to very qualified tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N WAYNE ST have any available units?
118 N WAYNE ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 N WAYNE ST have?
Some of 118 N WAYNE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
118 N WAYNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 N WAYNE ST is pet friendly.
Does 118 N WAYNE ST offer parking?
Yes, 118 N WAYNE ST does offer parking.
Does 118 N WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N WAYNE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 118 N WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 118 N WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 118 N WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 N WAYNE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
