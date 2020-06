Amenities

dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

2nd & 3rd fl apartment - Located in Stewartstown Borough this large 2nd and 3rd floor apartment offers a huge 22' x 16' Living Room, 14' x 12' Kitchen with oven/range,refrigerator,dishwasher. 3rd floor has elec baseboard heat and 3 of the bedrooms, 2nd floor has gas heat and 1 of the bedrooms. New windows in 2015



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780717)