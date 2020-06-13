/
22 Apartments for rent in Stewartstown, PA📍
1 Unit Available
50 Kings Way
50 Kings Way, Stewartstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stewartstown - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in Stewartstown Borough. Large 153? x 96? Living Room, 9' x 85? Dining Rm, Kitchen with appliances measures 102? x 8'. Large unfinished basement w/washer/dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.
1 Unit Available
7 S. Main Street 2nd & 3rd Floors
7 South Main Street, Stewartstown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$875
2nd & 3rd fl apartment - Located in Stewartstown Borough this large 2nd and 3rd floor apartment offers a huge 22' x 16' Living Room, 14' x 12' Kitchen with oven/range,refrigerator,dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Stewartstown
1 Unit Available
16 Lexington Dr.
16 Lexington Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home close to RT 83 for easy commute. This ranch style home offers a very large 19'1" x 13' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen measuring 11'5" x 9'10".
Results within 10 miles of Stewartstown
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.
1 Unit Available
106 Waneta St
106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.
1 Unit Available
31 East Forrest Ave
31 E Forrest Ave, Shrewsbury, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Town Home - Shrewsbury Borough home featuring a 2 Car Garage to rear. 10'2" x 13'11" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 7'10" x 13'2" Kitchen. The basement is 12' x 18'.
1 Unit Available
12 N Second Street - 12 N Second Street-Commercial Space
12 North 2nd Street, New Freedom, PA
Studio
$1,000
675 sqft
Commercial unit in New Freedom - Commercial 1 story building, included 1 off-street parking spot.On-street parking for clients. Shop size: 675 sq. ft. Handicap bathroom, 8.25 x 7.25. Main Area/room: 29.5x13.75x22.25.
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).
1 Unit Available
180 S. Main St. Apt 5
180 South Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
180 S. Main St. Apt 5 Available 06/19/20 1st floor apartment - This rear entry 1st floor apartment with parking in the rear is located within minutes of RT i83 and features a 14'8" x 18'4" Living room/ Kitchen combination and a 8'1" x 11'2" Bedroom.
1 Unit Available
50 S. Market St.
50 South Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
Semi Detached - Located in Fawn Grove Borough this 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features a big 15'8" x 11'4" Living Room, Separate 15'10" x 8'11" Dining Room, large Kitchen measuring 19'5" x 8'7" with appliances.
1 Unit Available
110 Church St.
110 Church St, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this charming home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath and large 13'4" x 12' Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 15'7" x 13'4", Unfinished concrete basement with w/d hookups.
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 1st Floor
37 Main St, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
37 Main St.
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)
1 Unit Available
1863 Seaks Run Road
1863 Seaks Run Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1863 Seaks Run Road Available 08/03/20 Single Family Home - Breathtaking Log Home on over 4 acres in Springfield Township. This home is a short term lease only - lease must end August 2021.
1 Unit Available
104 HERITAGE COURT
104 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
1 Unit Available
23 JOHN RANDOLPH DRIVE
23 John Randolph Drive, New Freedom, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2446 sqft
Fabulous in New Freedom. Tucked away in quiet nook of Southern York County . Gorgeous Colonial undergoing professional renovation. From head to toe brand new . Custom kitchen by local craftsman John H. Myers, with quartz counters .
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
640 LANTERN COURT
640 Lantern Court, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
Dallastown Schools - 2 bd townhouse, 2 1/2 baths. Open eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Dining area and family room, large unfinished basement for storage. 2nd floor w/d hookups. Gas heat, CAC. No pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stewartstown rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Stewartstown area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Towson University, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stewartstown from include Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City.
