/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spry, PA
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Spry
1 Unit Available
12 SHADY TREE COURT
12 Shady Tree Court, Spry, PA
Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave Included Electric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.Central Air Conditioning with gas heat.
Results within 5 miles of Spry
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacobus
1 Unit Available
226 N Main St
226 North Main Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
226 N Main St Available 07/01/20 Coming July 1st!! - Available 7/1!! Dallastown School District!! Under renovation! Old Colonial style 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
114 E Jackson St.
114 East Jackson Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Available Now!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Backyard, Off-street parking! Hardwood floors and carpet throughout home. Call or text 717.430.0574 for more information! ***Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
651 Colonial Ave Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1709 sqft
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1694 San Gabriel Dr.
1694 San Gabriel Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1694 San Gabriel Dr. Available 06/26/20 Single Family Home - Ranch home in Springettsbury Township/Central Schools featuring a very large 22'5" x 12' Living Room, 12'6" x 11'5" Eat In Kitchen, 24' x 19'6" Family Room all on a lovely corner lot.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
745 E. Philadelphia St.
745 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
745 E. Philadelphia St. Available 06/25/20 Spacious Home on the East End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video! (RLNE5818247)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
125 Cambridge Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
125 Cambridge Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356 - Newer Townhouse located in Red Lion School District, great location close to shopping. This home features a huge living room, large dining area and kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7301 N. Sentinel Ln.
7301 North Sentinel Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1384 sqft
Single Family Home - Located in Springfield Township, Dallastown School District this end of row townhouse offers a 12'3" x 18'4" Living Room, separate Dining Rm, 13'7" x 10'9" Kitchen w/appliances, big 20'6" x 11'10" Family Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
927 W. POPLAR STREET
927 West Poplar Street, York, PA
927 W. Poplar Street York, PA - Recently renovated 5 bedroom 1 bath home located in the West End of York City. Move in ready. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devers
1 Unit Available
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
678 E. Philadelphia St.
678 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
678 E. Philadelphia St.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
233 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
233 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
2 Bedroom in Downtown York City, See Video walk through in photos! - This 2nd/3rd floor apartment is located on the 200 block of E. Philadelphia St. close to downtown York. Tenant pays gas and electric. On-street parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
344 S. Queen St.
344 South Queen Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$925
York City SD 3 Bedroom Home! Garage-Video Walk Through in Photos - This 3 bedroom house is located on the 300 block of S. Queen St convenient to all downtown amenities. The 1st floor has a spacious living room open to a large eat-in kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PA
Dundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD