3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East York, PA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
East York
8 Units Available
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East York
1 Unit Available
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
Results within 1 mile of East York
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1694 San Gabriel Dr.
1694 San Gabriel Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1694 San Gabriel Dr. Available 06/26/20 Single Family Home - Ranch home in Springettsbury Township/Central Schools featuring a very large 22'5" x 12' Living Room, 12'6" x 11'5" Eat In Kitchen, 24' x 19'6" Family Room all on a lovely corner lot.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1168 Blue Bird Lane
1168 Bluebird Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 Blue Bird Lane, York - End unit townhome with 1 car garage. Fished basement. HOA shovels front lower sidewalk as you enter. Tenant must shovel snow for driveway and stoop. Central Air Conditioning. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5676858)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2
1046 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1046 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 2 Available 06/23/20 Large 4 bedroom apartment East End of York City - This spacious four bedroom apartment is located in the 1000 block of E. Philadelphia St. on the East side of York City.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
517 S Yale St
517 South Yale Street, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Lease purchase offered or 2 year lease minimum Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Washer and Dryer included, Freshly painted, new flooring. Open floor plan with Living room/Dining room combo, Screened in Porch, .
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1153 EAST KING ST.
1153 East King Street, York, PA
1153 E. King Street, York, PA 17403 - Freshly painted house w/wall to wall carpet. 3 BR or 4th BR w/1 walk through. EIK w/gas stove. Small fenced yard w/1 car garage. Ceiling fans in living room & dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.
Results within 5 miles of East York
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2858 Woodmont Drive
2858 Woodmont Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Town Home - Located in Manchester Township/Central Schools this town home offers a large 13'6" x 11'10" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 11' x 9'3" kitchen with appliances. Home is a total of 2,086 square feet with a 1 car garage and rear deck.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
114 E Jackson St.
114 East Jackson Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom House for Rent! - Available Now!! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Backyard, Off-street parking! Hardwood floors and carpet throughout home. Call or text 717.430.0574 for more information! ***Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
651 Colonial Ave Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grantley
1 Unit Available
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1709 sqft
515 Dupont Ave Available 07/01/20 Huge 3 bedroom home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
643 W. Philadelphia St.
643 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
643 W. Philadelphia St. Available 06/18/20 Spacious Home on the West End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video (RLNE5821209)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
745 E. Philadelphia St.
745 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
745 E. Philadelphia St. Available 06/25/20 Spacious Home on the East End of York City! - Check back for pictures and video! (RLNE5818247)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2720 N. Susquehanna Trail
2720 North Susquehanna Trail, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Central School District! Photos coming Soon!! - Country Living!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath farm house for rent. Enjoy the front porch and large Yard!! Washer & Dryer hook ups in Basement. Lots of space! Call or text Elisha at 717.430.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE
125 Cambridge Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
125 Cambridge Drive, Red Lion, PA 17356 - Newer Townhouse located in Red Lion School District, great location close to shopping. This home features a huge living room, large dining area and kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
927 W. POPLAR STREET
927 West Poplar Street, York, PA
927 W. Poplar Street York, PA - Recently renovated 5 bedroom 1 bath home located in the West End of York City. Move in ready. Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
208 Liberty Ct.
208 Liberty Court, York, PA
South York City Detached 4 Bedroom -$300 Off Second Months Rent!! - This detached house is located in the 200 block of Liberty Ct. It has a small concrete patio in the rear.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Devers
1 Unit Available
725 Fahs St
725 Fahs Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
806 sqft
725 Fahs St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br detached home with garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast York
1 Unit Available
678 E. Philadelphia St.
678 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$825
678 E. Philadelphia St.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest York
1 Unit Available
337 W Jackson St
337 West Jackson Street, York, PA
337 W. Jackson St. - Charming 5 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features central a/c! Spacious rooms! Updated kitchen! Off street parking! Full renovation! Fresh paint, new appliances! Call or text 717.430.0574 ***Tenant pays all utilities.
