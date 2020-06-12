/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lancaster, PA
Last updated February 4 at 11:19pm
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Musser Park
1 Unit Available
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Churchtowne
1 Unit Available
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*)
534 Dauphin Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*) Available 06/24/20 3 Bedroom Lancaster Home - Great 3 Bedroom home with yard and alley access.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
West End
1 Unit Available
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Churchtowne
1 Unit Available
521 Howard Avenue
521 Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW!!! 4BR/1BA. $985 /MO. $985 Security Deposit. Utilities Included:None Tenant Utilities:Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash Appliances:Range 1-year lease Freshly remodeled 4BR & 1BA with private backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Lancaster
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
420 MAYER PLACE
420 Mayer Pl, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1896 sqft
New luxury townhome in Belmont centrally located in Manheim Township. End home with plenty of light and upgrades.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1790 State Rd.
1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 RADCLIFF RD
102 Radcliff Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2076 sqft
102 Radcliff Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 - Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in. For leasing information, please call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5658957)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Street
1 Unit Available
9 LONG LANE
9 Long Lane, Willow Street, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street. Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The Tenant pays all utilities. PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
113 CREEKGATE COURT
113 Creekgate Court, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1742 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS
249 Martic Heights Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1272 sqft
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS Available 08/14/20 249 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, PA 17534 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839739)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manaheim
1 Unit Available
176 S MAIN ST
176 South Main Street, Manheim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
176 S MAIN ST Available 06/15/20 Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
264 TOM AVENUE Available 07/01/20 Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
578 WOOD DUCK DRIVE, MANHEIM, PA 17545
578 Wood Duck Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
578 WOOD DUCK DRIVE, MANHEIM, PA 17545 Available 07/02/20 578 Wood Duck Drive, Manheim, PA 17545 - 578 Wood Duck Drive, Manheim, PA 17545 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5654538)
