Apartment List
/
PA
/
harrisburg
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1230 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1145 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 3 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2235 LOGAN STREET
2235 Logan Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1798 sqft
This great rowhome is getting a full renovation, including new flooring, paint, kitchen, bath, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2418 REEL STREET
2418 Reel Street, Harrisburg, PA
Great Semi-Detached rental unit available in Harrisburg City! 4 bedroon, 1 bath with all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals will not last long!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
2716 LEXINGTON STREET
2716 Lexington Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
2064 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent has a fenced in backyard, all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals in Harrisburg City! Won't last long.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
3713 N 3RD STREET
3713 North 3rd Street, Dauphin County, PA
This great rancher is undergoing a full renovation! New flooring, paint, kitchen remodel, and more! Located in Susquehanna Township schools, this 4 bed/1 bath home also has quick access to I-81.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
36 N 4TH STREET
36 North 4th Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1728 sqft
A terrific 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached rental in Steelton! With all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals this will not last long!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2730 PENBROOK AVENUE
2730 Penbrook Avenue, Penbrook, PA
Pretty on Penbrook! Beautifully renovated home with all new HVAC unit, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a detached garage this is a must see!
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lemoyne
1 Unit Available
1039 WALNUT STREET
1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1876 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Wayne Road
16 Wayne Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a great neighborhood in Camp Hill Lower Allen. New kitchen with appliances, new bath, new flooring, paint, doors, lighting etc. Cute little yard in the back with a storage shed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6105 Spring Knoll Dr
6105 Spring Knoll Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
$1400 Townhome Lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - $1400 townhome lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Large and spacious one car garage. Open layout formal living room and dining room. All new paint and carpet thru out large deck in the back.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5014 MUIRFIELD PLACE
5014 Muirfield Place, Cumberland County, PA
Very nice, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with partially finished basement in the Woodbury development in Cumberland Valley School district.

June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Harrisburg rents declined slightly over the past month

Harrisburg rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Harrisburg, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Harrisburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Harrisburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Harrisburg.
    • While rents in Harrisburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 BedroomsHarrisburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHarrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with Balcony
    Harrisburg Apartments with GarageHarrisburg Apartments with GymHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Parking
    Harrisburg Apartments with PoolHarrisburg Apartments with Washer-DryerHarrisburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsHarrisburg Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PA
    Mechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PA
    Manchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHarrisburg University of Science and Technology
    Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
    Millersville University of Pennsylvania