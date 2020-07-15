/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hershey, PA
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hershey
45 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD
45 Hockersville Road, Hershey, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45 HOCKERSVILLE ROAD in Hershey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hershey
Last updated December 11 at 04:58 PM
1 Unit Available
1189 Draymore Court
1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1922 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Stafford Dr
22 Stafford Drive, Campbelltown, PA
Beautifully kept house has it all in Palmyra S.D. close to Hershey, PA. Close to Milton Hershey Health Center. House includes kitchen, dining, large Italian tile island, microwave, gas heat, Central Air Conditioning, and custom shutters in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Hershey
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2110 REDFOX DRIVE
2110 Red Fox Dr, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
2110 REDFOX DRIVE Available 08/31/20 2110 REDFOX DRIVE, HUMMELSTOWN, PA 17036 - Welcome, Home! Come see & enjoy this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome located in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Deer Ln.
102 Deer Lane, Lebanon County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Charming 3 Bedroom Farmhouse - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath farmhouse in private country setting.
Results within 10 miles of Hershey
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1230 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified
Last updated July 6 at 12:39 PM
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Steelton
663 North 2nd Street
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1109 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.
