46 GREEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation. This spacious apartment offers gorgeous hardwood floors and millwork in the living room and bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and ceiling fans. A hall bathroom boasts tile surround shower with frameless glass door. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances-dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator. , white cabinetry with crown molding, Common laundry is located in the basement. Garage storage and parking is available at additional cost. Located in desirable Souderton Area School District.