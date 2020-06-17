All apartments in Souderton
46 GREEN STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

46 GREEN STREET

46 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

46 Green Street, Souderton, PA 18964

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation. This spacious apartment offers gorgeous hardwood floors and millwork in the living room and bedrooms. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and ceiling fans. A hall bathroom boasts tile surround shower with frameless glass door. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances-dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator. , white cabinetry with crown molding, Common laundry is located in the basement. Garage storage and parking is available at additional cost. Located in desirable Souderton Area School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 GREEN STREET have any available units?
46 GREEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Souderton, PA.
What amenities does 46 GREEN STREET have?
Some of 46 GREEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
46 GREEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 46 GREEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Souderton.
Does 46 GREEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 46 GREEN STREET does offer parking.
Does 46 GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 GREEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 GREEN STREET have a pool?
No, 46 GREEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 46 GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 46 GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 46 GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 GREEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 GREEN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 GREEN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
