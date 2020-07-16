All apartments in Royersford
41 Cameron Ct

41 Cameron Court · (267) 214-4297
Location

41 Cameron Court, Royersford, PA 19468

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community!

The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. The dining room is a wonderful space for hosting with a custom built-in bookcase to create a separation between the dining room and living room. The kitchen is quite wonderful, with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a breakfast nook with breadboard.

The Master Suite is on the 3rd floor and has a vaulted ceiling and 3 closets. Plenty of space for storage! The master bath has ceramic tile, double sinks & shower stall. There are also 2 additional bedrooms with ample sized closets & a bay windows. This is great for natural lighting! Conveniently located upstairs, is the full sized washer and dryer.

There is a lovely back deck great for outdoor seating. Located in Riverwalk is a Community pool, fitness center & business center.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-montgomery-county-philly/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Cameron Ct have any available units?
41 Cameron Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Cameron Ct have?
Some of 41 Cameron Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Cameron Ct currently offering any rent specials?
41 Cameron Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Cameron Ct pet-friendly?
No, 41 Cameron Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royersford.
Does 41 Cameron Ct offer parking?
No, 41 Cameron Ct does not offer parking.
Does 41 Cameron Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Cameron Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Cameron Ct have a pool?
Yes, 41 Cameron Ct has a pool.
Does 41 Cameron Ct have accessible units?
No, 41 Cameron Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Cameron Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Cameron Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Cameron Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Cameron Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
