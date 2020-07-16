41 Cameron Ct

Amenities

You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community!



The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. The dining room is a wonderful space for hosting with a custom built-in bookcase to create a separation between the dining room and living room. The kitchen is quite wonderful, with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and a breakfast nook with breadboard.



The Master Suite is on the 3rd floor and has a vaulted ceiling and 3 closets. Plenty of space for storage! The master bath has ceramic tile, double sinks & shower stall. There are also 2 additional bedrooms with ample sized closets & a bay windows. This is great for natural lighting! Conveniently located upstairs, is the full sized washer and dryer.



There is a lovely back deck great for outdoor seating. Located in Riverwalk is a Community pool, fitness center & business center.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



