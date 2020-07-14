All apartments in Quakertown
Find more places like 910 CEMETERY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quakertown, PA
/
910 CEMETERY ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

910 CEMETERY ROAD

910 Cemetery Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Quakertown
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

910 Cemetery Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951
Quakertown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, bright, spacious, and MOVE IN READY!!! A dream kitchen with an breakfast bar with granite counter-tops, state of the art appliances. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Incredible storage space and closets. Glass doors lead to a concrete patio off the back of the house. Superior location in the borough that is close to shopping, restaurants, parks and major routes including the Turnpike! FULL basement with bilco doors. Attached garage. Virtual showings only until July 15th. Please note: There is a $25.00 application processing fee payable to Keller Williams Realty Group, as well as a $29.99 fee per applicant if credit report needs to be run. This fee is paid online. $25 application fee due with application. A pet may be considered with additional deposit and pet fee. No smoking. Earliest availability for occupancy July 17, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have any available units?
910 CEMETERY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quakertown, PA.
What amenities does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have?
Some of 910 CEMETERY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 CEMETERY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
910 CEMETERY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 CEMETERY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 CEMETERY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 910 CEMETERY ROAD offers parking.
Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 CEMETERY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have a pool?
No, 910 CEMETERY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 910 CEMETERY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 CEMETERY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 CEMETERY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 CEMETERY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Quakertown 2 BedroomsQuakertown 3 Bedrooms
Quakertown Apartments with BalconiesQuakertown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Quakertown Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PA
Camden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
High Bridge, NJDrexel Hill, PAKulpsville, PANewtown, PAPen Argyl, PAChesterbrook, PAMontgomeryville, PASouderton, PALambertville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University