910 CEMETERY ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Gorgeous, bright, spacious, and MOVE IN READY!!! A dream kitchen with an breakfast bar with granite counter-tops, state of the art appliances. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Incredible storage space and closets. Glass doors lead to a concrete patio off the back of the house. Superior location in the borough that is close to shopping, restaurants, parks and major routes including the Turnpike! FULL basement with bilco doors. Attached garage. Virtual showings only until July 15th. Please note: There is a $25.00 application processing fee payable to Keller Williams Realty Group, as well as a $29.99 fee per applicant if credit report needs to be run. This fee is paid online. $25 application fee due with application. A pet may be considered with additional deposit and pet fee. No smoking. Earliest availability for occupancy July 17, 2020.