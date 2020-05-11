All apartments in Quakertown
Quakertown, PA
245 W BROAD STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:36 PM

245 W BROAD STREET

245 West Broad Street · (267) 733-0777
Location

245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA 18951
Quakertown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot. Walk to dining, shopping and community events. Just minutes from major thoroughfares leading to major cities in all directions including Routes 313, 309, 663, PA tpks 476 and 78. Enjoy small town America with easy accessibility to New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pocono Mountains. The building offers a unique blend of old and new providing all your desired lifestyle amenities while preserving the character and charm of the historic structure. Amenities include kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast bar, natural wood flooring, central air conditioning, and laundry facility in unit. The building provides a secured entrance . A cat will be considered for qualified applicant (vet records, up front and monthly pet fee required). No smoking please. July availability anticipated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

