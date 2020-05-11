245 W BROAD STREET

Amenities

Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot. Walk to dining, shopping and community events. Just minutes from major thoroughfares leading to major cities in all directions including Routes 313, 309, 663, PA tpks 476 and 78. Enjoy small town America with easy accessibility to New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Pocono Mountains. The building offers a unique blend of old and new providing all your desired lifestyle amenities while preserving the character and charm of the historic structure. Amenities include kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast bar, natural wood flooring, central air conditioning, and laundry facility in unit. The building provides a secured entrance . A cat will be considered for qualified applicant (vet records, up front and monthly pet fee required). No smoking please. July availability anticipated.